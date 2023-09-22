Lpwm LLC Buys 3,254 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.54. 694,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,936. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.48. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

