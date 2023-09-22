Lpwm LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,137,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,771,000 after acquiring an additional 235,494 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,224,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,799,476. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.68. The stock has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

