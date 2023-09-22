M. Kraus & Co Decreases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

M. Kraus & Co decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 3.6% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after buying an additional 997,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,875,000 after buying an additional 607,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.7 %

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.82. The stock had a trading volume of 292,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,114. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.75. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.27 and a 1-year high of $264.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

