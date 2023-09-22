Maple Capital Management Inc. Buys 27 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 225.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Cintas by 2,525.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $4.76 on Friday, reaching $509.19. The company had a trading volume of 56,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,382. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $500.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.34. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $370.93 and a 12 month high of $524.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.07.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

