Maple Capital Management Inc. Purchases 619 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $114,821,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,230,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,827,000 after buying an additional 2,323,583 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,433,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,824 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.69. 91,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.06. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $47.60.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

