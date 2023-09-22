Maple Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.5% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $147.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,446. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.38, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.14.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

