Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Maple Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 2.8% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $25,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,760,000 after acquiring an additional 314,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,867,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,159,000 after purchasing an additional 159,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 869,131 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,039,049 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $554.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $526.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $522.52 and a 200-day moving average of $444.52. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $304.88 and a twelve month high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

