Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Maple Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $217,300,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $120,092,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $51,468,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,401,000 after acquiring an additional 211,244 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.74. 97,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,357. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $147.64 and a 52-week high of $229.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

