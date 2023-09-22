Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.83.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $404.37. The company had a trading volume of 769,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,183. The company has a fifty day moving average of $403.04 and a 200-day moving average of $383.10. The company has a market capitalization of $381.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

