Maverick Protocol (MAV) Trading Up 8.7% Over Last Week

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a total market capitalization of $58.80 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.22949054 USD and is down -5.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $3,326,854.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

