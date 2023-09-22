Maverick Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $57.96 Million (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Maverick Protocol has a total market capitalization of $57.96 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.22949054 USD and is down -5.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $3,326,854.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

