McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Enzi Wealth lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,148,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,718,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,352,898. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.11 and its 200 day moving average is $182.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

