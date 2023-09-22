MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $36.60 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,178 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises about 1.6% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned 0.08% of MetLife worth $36,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MET shares. Argus increased their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife Trading Up 0.2 %

MET traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.82. The stock had a trading volume of 578,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,680. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 80.93%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

