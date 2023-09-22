Medifast (NYSE:MED) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $77.46

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $77.46 and last traded at $77.52, with a volume of 189001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MED shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Medifast Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $844.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average of $91.26.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.20 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 9.68%. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medifast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 54.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,403,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,403,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 689 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $68,920.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,849.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medifast

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medifast by 416.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Medifast by 30,800.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medifast by 73.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

