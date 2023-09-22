Michael Sentonas Sells 10,321 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,134,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,126. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $181.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of -400.07, a PEG ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.