Michele M. Meyers Sells 1,646 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $30,138.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 231,184 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COUR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.12. 843,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,472. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.71 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COUR. Truist Financial raised their price target on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coursera by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coursera by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

