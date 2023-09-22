Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.89

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.89 and traded as low as $0.64. Mobivity shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Mobivity Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights.

