Monero One Day Volume Hits $36.81 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $145.43 or 0.00546137 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and approximately $36.81 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,628.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00242868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.94 or 0.00780912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014487 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00057089 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00116715 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003733 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,335,087 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.