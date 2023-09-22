Monero (XMR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $36.32 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.66 billion and $36.32 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $144.84 or 0.00545816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,535.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00243524 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.73 or 0.00782807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00057148 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00117068 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,335,306 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

