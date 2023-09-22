MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.13

Shares of MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 123701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.
MonotaRO Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About MonotaRO
MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.
