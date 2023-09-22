My DeFi Pet 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $160,936.28 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $847,871.34 and $160,936.28 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002950 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006804 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

