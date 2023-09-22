My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 131.6% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Trading Up 1.7 %

Accenture stock traded up $5.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $317.40. The company had a trading volume of 757,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,244. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.31. The company has a market cap of $210.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43.

Insider Activity

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.95.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

