My Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $767,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 74,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in General Mills by 382.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 24,175 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in General Mills by 3.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in General Mills by 38.4% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GIS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,833,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,776. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.18. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.50 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

