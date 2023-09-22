My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 21,847 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.3% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,482. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

