My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 31 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 165,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,369 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Citigroup started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TMO traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $505.64. 446,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $539.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

