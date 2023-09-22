NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Reaches $1.04 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $36.43 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00004174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00033276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00026868 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000833 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.11838274 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 294 active market(s) with $51,792,744.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

