Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.52.

NBIX traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.74. The stock had a trading volume of 477,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $228,955.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,598.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $228,955.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,598.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $575,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,429,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,646 shares of company stock worth $3,238,890 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after buying an additional 136,782 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 117,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

