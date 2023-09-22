Next Level Private LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,817,000. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.39 on Friday, reaching $275.38. 221,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,628. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.96 and a 200-day moving average of $267.15. The firm has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.