NIKE’s (NKE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NKE. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Williams Trading dropped their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,195,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

