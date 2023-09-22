NXM Achieves Market Cap of $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One NXM token can currently be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008646 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00016744 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014546 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,548.57 or 1.00046696 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.