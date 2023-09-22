Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.97

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.76. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 28,296 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,222.57% and a negative return on equity of 80.59%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 89,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. 8.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

