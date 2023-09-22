ONUS (ONUS) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $59.82 Million

ONUS (ONUS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, ONUS has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. ONUS has a total market cap of $59.82 million and $3.35 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ONUS coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00002260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ONUS Profile

ONUS’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.61606566 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

