Orchid (OXT) Hits Market Cap of $60.78 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Orchid has a market cap of $60.78 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0631 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06276641 USD and is down -4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $4,359,557.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/."

