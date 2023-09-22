Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (ORBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.
Oregon Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ORBN remained flat at $24.00 on Friday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. Oregon Bancorp has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $36.50.
Oregon Bancorp Company Profile
