Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (ORBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

Oregon Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORBN remained flat at $24.00 on Friday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. Oregon Bancorp has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $36.50.

Oregon Bancorp Company Profile

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

