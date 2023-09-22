Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Plans $0.26 Dividend

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.
Oregon Bancorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ORBN remained flat at $24.00 on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813. Oregon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49.
About Oregon Bancorp
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oregon Bancorp
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- KB Home Price Weakness is a Signal to Buy this Cash Machine
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Analysts Went All In On These Computer Stocks, Save Your Spot
Receive News & Ratings for Oregon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oregon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.