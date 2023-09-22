Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Plans $0.26 Dividend

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

Oregon Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ORBN remained flat at $24.00 on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813. Oregon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49.

About Oregon Bancorp

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

