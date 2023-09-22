Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.37

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 99975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MD

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.72.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 831.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.