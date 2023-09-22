PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock Price Up 4.9%

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.04 and last traded at $19.77. 291,615 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 264,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PETQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on PetIQ from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PETQ

PetIQ Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $580.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $314.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.19 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,262,000 after buying an additional 29,457 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 94,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

About PetIQ

(Get Free Report)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.