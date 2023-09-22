Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Down 4.7%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.19 and last traded at $15.19. 206,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 787,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PLRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.36.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a current ratio of 19.16.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,872.79% and a negative return on equity of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Hans Hull sold 13,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $261,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Hans Hull sold 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $261,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $83,450.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,774.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,844 shares of company stock worth $2,596,440 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

