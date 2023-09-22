Populous Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $143,821.43 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

