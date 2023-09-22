Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PGR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.93.

Get Progressive alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

Progressive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PGR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,769. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.66. The stock has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47. Progressive has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progressive will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,371 shares of company stock valued at $10,046,656. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,813,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,427,000 after purchasing an additional 560,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.