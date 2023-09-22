Prom 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.74 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $4.04 or 0.00015215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $73.80 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008656 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00016728 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014513 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,584.18 or 1.00026818 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.0480247 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $1,899,446.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.