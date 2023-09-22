Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) Trading Down 2.1%

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 6,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 6,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Protagenic Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protagenic Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Free Report) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Protagenic Therapeutics worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. The company's lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

