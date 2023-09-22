Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. 658,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,710. The firm has a market cap of $984.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.86. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

