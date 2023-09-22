Qtum Price Hits $2.21 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Qtum has a total market cap of $231.20 million and $22.97 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.21 or 0.00008309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,593.50 or 0.05999421 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00033306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026626 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00015963 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

