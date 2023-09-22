QUINT (QUINT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49,308.47

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUINT has a market cap of $141.65 million and approximately $49,308.47 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUINT has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QUINT Profile

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

