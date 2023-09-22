Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 26,231 Shares

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 26,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $16,525.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Qurate Retail Price Performance
Shares of QRTEB traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.13. 14,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $13.56.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter.
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
