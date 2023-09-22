Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 26,231 Shares

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 26,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $16,525.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

Shares of QRTEB traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.13. 14,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $13.56.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.