R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Has $2.45 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 505.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,799 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.7% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 52,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 192,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,988. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $28.27.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

