Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 32,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 118,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
Rare Element Resources Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.
Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Rare Element Resources Company Profile
Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.
