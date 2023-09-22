Reviewing Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTGGY) and Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTGGY – Get Free Report) and Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ceconomy and Andersons, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceconomy 0 0 0 0 N/A Andersons 0 0 3 0 3.00

Andersons has a consensus price target of $61.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.07%. Given Andersons’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Andersons is more favorable than Ceconomy.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceconomy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Andersons $17.33 billion 0.10 $131.08 million $2.49 20.63

This table compares Ceconomy and Andersons’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Andersons has higher revenue and earnings than Ceconomy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of Andersons shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Andersons shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ceconomy and Andersons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceconomy N/A N/A N/A Andersons 0.51% 7.79% 2.63%

Summary

Andersons beats Ceconomy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceconomy

(Get Free Report)

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Hungary, as well as in Western, Southern, and Eastern Europe. The company is based in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

About Andersons

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc. operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil. This segment also engages in the commodity merchandising business, as well as offers logistics for physical commodities, such as whole grains, grain products, feed ingredients, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities. Its Renewables segment produces, purchases, and sells ethanol, and co-products, as well as offers facility operations, risk management, and marketing services to the ethanol plants it invests in and operates. The company's Plant Nutrient segment manufactures, distributes, and retails agricultural and related plant nutrients, liquid industrial products, corncob-based products, and pelleted lime and gypsum products, as well as turf fertilizer, pesticide, and herbicide products; and crop nutrients, crop protection chemicals, and seed products, as well as provides application and agronomic services to commercial and family farmers. In addition, this segment produces corncob-based products for laboratory animal bedding and private-label cat litter, as well as absorbents, blast cleaners, carriers, and polishers; professional lawn care products for golf course and turf care markets; fertilizer and weed, and pest control products; pelleted lime, gypsum, and value add soil amendments; and micronutrients, and soil amendments, as well as industrial products comprising nitrogen reagents, calcium nitrate, deicers, and dust abatement products. The Andersons, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in Maumee, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.