Reviewing MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) & Ackermans & Van Haaren (OTCMKTS:AVHNY)

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) and Ackermans & Van Haaren (OTCMKTS:AVHNY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MYR Group and Ackermans & Van Haaren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYR Group 2.63% 15.53% 6.37% Ackermans & Van Haaren N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.3% of MYR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of MYR Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYR Group $3.01 billion 0.75 $83.38 million $5.26 25.75 Ackermans & Van Haaren N/A N/A N/A $0.89 17.48

This table compares MYR Group and Ackermans & Van Haaren’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MYR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ackermans & Van Haaren. Ackermans & Van Haaren is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MYR Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MYR Group and Ackermans & Van Haaren, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYR Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ackermans & Van Haaren 0 0 0 0 N/A

MYR Group presently has a consensus price target of $144.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.30%. Given MYR Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MYR Group is more favorable than Ackermans & Van Haaren.

Summary

MYR Group beats Ackermans & Van Haaren on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages. This segment serves as a prime contractor to customers, such as investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners, and other contractors. The Commercial and Industrial segment provides a range of services, including design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wiring; and installation of intelligent transportation systems, roadway lighting, and signalization for airports, hospitals, data centers, hotels, stadiums, commercial and industrial facilities, clean energy projects, manufacturing plants, processing facilities, water/waste-water treatment facilities, mining facilities and transportation control, and management systems.. This segment serves general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, governmental agencies, and developers. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About Ackermans & Van Haaren

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marine engineering and contracting, private banking, real estate and senior care, and energy and resources businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Marine Engineering & Contracting, Private Banking, Real Estate & Senior Care, Energy & Resources, and AvH & Growth Capital. The Marine Engineering & Contracting segment engages in the marine construction activities, including dredging and civil works on water, as well as offshore activities in the areas of renewable energy, oil and gas, soil and sludge remediation, and aggregate and mineral extraction; real estate development activities; and development of port projects and related industrial zones, as well as offshore wind farms. The Private Banking segment offers discretionary asset management services for various private clients; specialized advisory banking services for entrepreneurs and liberal professionals; and car finance and leasing services through car dealers. The Real Estate & Senior Care segment develops mixed real estate projects, including redevelopment of iconic buildings and new constructions; and invests and develops residential, and retail and office properties. The Energy & Resources segment produces crude palm oil and bananas; offers hybrid palm oil seeds; and manufactures cement. The AvH & Growth Capital is involved in the provision of advice, engineering, and solutions in production process automation; validation and compliance services to the healthcare sector; production and sale of compact biogas installations intended for dairy cattle and pig farms, and water purification stations; manufacture of steel structures and modules for the hoisting and automotive industry; and dealing and leasing of commercial vehicles, and distribution of aftermarket products for passenger cars, trucks, and industrial applications. Ackermans & Van Haaren NV was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

